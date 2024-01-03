It looks like Deep Purple, Blondie, Dead Kennedys, Placebo, Wheatus and Alice Cooper may be heading to Australia for a new festival in April.

One World Entertainment promoter Andrew McManus has been teasing “Pandemonium is coming” on his Instagram account since Christmas Eve.

According to the posts, Pandemonium Rocks – which has a website still under construction – will hit Melbourne, Sydney, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast in April this year.

Amongst the teasers posted to McManus’ account are music and lyrics from Deep Purple (‘Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Highway Star’), Alice Cooper (‘No More Mr Nice Guy’), Blondie (‘Call Me’ and ‘The Tide Is High’), Placebo (‘Every You Every Me’), Wheatus (‘Teenage Dirtbag’), Gang Of Four (‘Damaged Goods’), Dead Kennedys (‘Holiday In Cambodia’) and The Psychedelic Furs (‘Love My Way’).

The official announcement with the full lineup, according to Oz Concert News, will drop on January 17th.

Pandemonium Rocks lineup announcement. January 17th. — Oz Concert News (@OzConcert) December 30, 2023

McManus last presented The Corrs’ Australian tour, but has been responsible for bringing us KISS, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe as well as the Under the Southern Stars festival and The World is a Vampire tour, curated by The Smashing Pumpkins.

If the acts teased are, in fact, coming to Australia, it will be the first time Deep Purple and Wheatus have performed on Australian shores in over 10 years. It would also mark Placebo’s first Australian shows in seven years; Blondie’s first since 2017, and the first Australian tour in five years for Gang of Four.

Alice Cooper last toured Australia in February 2020.

Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown will be touring Australia solo next month, in a series of co-headline shows with Everclear frontman Art Alexakis.

There is currently a sizeable, possibly Australian-sized gap in Wheatus’ tour schedule between April 9th and 30th – watch this space for any future announcements.