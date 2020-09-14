They’ve been beefing for around a decade, but Nick Cannon has now said he’s ready to bury the hatchet with fellow rapper Eminem.

In a recent chat with Fat Joe, Nick revealed that he hopes that he and the iconic MC are one day able to amicably sort out their differences, despite their ongoing feud.

“One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, ’cause like I said, I do respect his ability,” Cannon said to Fat Joe, who said he hoped to schedule the meeting to mediate between the hip hop artists.

“If you can do it, man,” Nick said.

“I been trying to get…I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, ’cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation,” Cannon added.

“While you at it, tell him to come,” he told Fat Joe. “We’ll set up an exclusive Wild’n Out Detroit.”

The beef between Cannon and Em stemmed from the ‘Kamikaze’ rapper’s rumoured romance with Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, with the pair taking shots at one another over several years, including Nick releasing several diss tracks about Em last year, which he did not respond to.

Eminem even took a jab at Cannon and Carey on Fat Joe’s Family Ties album on ‘Lord Above,’ where he made reference to Cannon during his September 2019 interview with T.I. on the ExpediTIously podcast, where Cannon said that “he went looking” for the Detroit rapper after he dissed his ex-wife Carey.

“I called managers…I gotta show my wife I’m a man,” Cannon said at the time. “I said, ‘I know I’m not gonna be able to out rap you but I will whoop your ass.’ Those were the exact words at the time. Cooler heads prevailed.”

“Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit,” Eminem replied in ‘Lord Above.’

Fat Joe later spoke of the track during his promo run for the album, saying: “It’s the most disrespectful song; Eminem has not rhymed like this in years.”

Eminem is yet to respond to Nick Cannon and Fat Joe’s meeting request.

Check out Nick Cannon speaking to Fat Joe: