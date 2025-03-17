A 30th anniversary show of Oasis’ iconic gig at Knebworth sounds too good to be true, and at this stage, it is.

A viral poster has been making the rounds online assumed to be shared by Knebworth House that reads “This is History August 2026,” with many believing that to be hinting at 30 years since Oasis played two record breaking concerts at the Hertfordshire venue on August 10th and 11th in 1996 for 250,000 fans.

On speculation alone, the move is believable given that Oasis are just months away from kicking off their comeback world tour and the dates align perfectly.

OASIS KNEBWORTH 2026 pic.twitter.com/6pszbn7apH — Oasis World (@oasisworld_) March 16, 2025

However in a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Knebworth House revealed that, though they are interested in working with Oasis again, the poster in question is a fake.

“As much as we would like to welcome Oasis back for a 30th Anniversary Knebworth concert in 2026 and would be delighted to discuss dates with their promoters, this report that says it comes from Knebworth House is fake news,” the statement reads.

“Knebworth House’s X account did not make this post.”

The rumours came after frontman Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth in 2022 for two concerts, with a live album and documentary also produced from the shows.

Prior to that, a feature length documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Knebworth gigs was also released in cinemas in 2021.

“Knebworth fo​r me was the Woodstock of the 90’s,” Gallagher said at the time.

“It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

While Oasis fans will have to wait and see whether anniversary shows do eventuate, what they definitely will get is a new film being made in conjunction with the upcoming tour, created and produced by Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who were responsible for LCD Soundsystem’s 2012 concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits.

Meanwhile, the band lineup for the shows is rumoured to be Andy Bell on bass, with guitarist Gem Archer – both key players in Oasis’ later years and Liam’s Beady Eye; fan favourite Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs on guitar; and Joey Waronker, a seasoned pro with credits alongside Beck, R.E.M., and Atoms For Peace, on drums.

The Oasis supernova hits Australia from late October with multiple east coast dates.

As exclusively confirmed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year, the Britpop legends added new Australian shows to meet demand.