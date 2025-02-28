DZ Deathrays have urged live music fans to buy pre-sale tickets for events or face losing more festivals and venues.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday (February 28th), the trio said they were advised by their team to cancel their upcoming show in Castlemaine and “potentially others” on their current regional tour due to poor ticket pre-sales.

“Unfortunately the post covid mentality of people walking up and buying tickets on the night means putting on shows has now become basically gambling for many promoters and artists such as ourselves,” the post reads.

“Hence the loss of many venues, festivals and acts pulling tours around the country. We’ve never cancelled a gig due to this before but unfortunately this is the situation we now face.

“We’ve decided to run the risk of ruin and continue the show for those who have already bought tickets but it’s unfeasible to run this model much longer so if you are planning to come to our shows or any Aussie acts please buy the pre-sales (we make them cheaper for a reason!) or the trend of losing your favourite pubs, festivals and tours will continue.”

The statement comes after a trying time for the local industry, which has seen major festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo axe 2025 plans, while famous Melbourne live music venue, The Gasometer Hotel, will close its doors next month as it searches for new ownership.

Despite rumours that the Collingwood live music space was closing for “going woke” outgoing director rubbished those claims in a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ last week and cited a number of reasons behind the decision.

“Wages going up each year (as they should); superannuation increases for the last few years; rising costs of all utilities, suppliers and rent; increasing alcohol taxes twice a year; insurance costs going through the roof, absolute exploitation after their years of profits; liquor licensing going from $800/year to $9000/year for reasons that we’re unaware of; grants being offered and applied for but not received by many deserving venues; cost of living increases leaving nobody with the means to enjoy themselves anymore.”