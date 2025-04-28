Oasis have dropped a limited-edition “Some Might Say” vinyl to mark the 30th anniversary of the single this week.

The Britpop icons are bringing it back in style with a numbered, pearl-coloured 7″ vinyl, along with a brand new visualiser to boot.

“Some Might Say”, the first single from Oasis’ game-changing 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, was met with a wave of critical praise upon release. It became the band’s first No.1 hit in the UK and landed in the top ten in Finland, Iceland, Ireland, and Sweden.

The band will hit Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for three nights starting October 31, before wrapping up with two shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Tickets for the third Melbourne show are flying, so act fast.

This month also saw Brisbane indie band Ball Park Music announced as the opening act for Oasis on the Aussie leg of their ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour.

Ball Park Music took to Facebook to express their excitement: “Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Mancunian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year. To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”

In a tweet, Liam Gallagher confirmed it was his call to bring Ball Park Music along for the 2025 tour.

As October and November draw closer, speculation is rife on who else could join Oasis for their highly anticipated Aussie dates.

The upcoming reunion tour is set to kick off July 4th in Cardiff, with Liam and Noel joined by Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Bonehead and Joey Waronker. The Oasis supernova will blow into Australia for multiple east coast dates from late October 2025.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at #1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.