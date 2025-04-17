With Brisbane band Ball Park Music locked in and and speculation growing, all eyes are on who else might join Oasis for their highly anticipated Australian tour this October.

Oasis will hit Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for three nights starting October 31, before wrapping up with two shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. A limited number of tickets remain for the third Melbourne date.

So, which other local support acts could be joining them?

DMA’S

DMA’S are a natural fit. The Sydney trio have long embraced their Britpop influences, with a solid UK following to match. After teaming up with Courteeners last year on “The Beginning of the End” (and with Johnny Took’s side project, BIIG Time, supporting Courteeners on their Aussie debut), DMA’S – armed with a Best Group ARIA – could easily get the crowd primed for Oasis.