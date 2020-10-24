Ozzy Osbourne is the latest in a slew of musicians to reveal they were asked to join Van Halen once upon a time.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show Ozzy’s Boneyard (via Consequence of Sound), Osbourne said it was Eddie Van Halen who reached out to him about joining the band.

“[Eddie] phoned me up one time and asked me if I wanted to sing in his band — way after Sammy [Hagar],” he said.

“I think he was a bit drunk. We’ve all done one of them — calling at four o’clock in the morning, going, ‘I’ve got a great idea’.”

Although Osbourne didn’t specify exactly when this conversation took place, Sammy Hagar left the band back in 1996.

Osbourne is one of several musicians to have recently opened up about the possibility of joining Van Halen, following Sebastian Bach and former Journey frontman Steve Perry.

While Perry revealed he was asked to join the band following David Lee Roth’s 1985 departure, Bach said it was the bands’ respective managers Doc McGee and Ray Daniels who dabbled who considered his inclusion.

Their comments each come after the recent death of Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a battle with cancer.

Later on in the radio show, Osbourne described Van Halen’s ability to “always [make] [guitar playing] look so easy.”

You think you’ve seen it all… then out of the blue, somebody comes out with such a revolutionised way of playing,” he said.

“To watch Eddie play was, like — his hands would turn into a spider. It was remarkable. He always made it look like it was so easy.”

Check out Ozzy Osbourne discussing being asked to join Van Halen: