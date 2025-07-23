Ozzy Osbourne delivered his final live performance just 17 days before his death, singing “Paranoid” with the original Black Sabbath lineup at the monumental Back to the Beginning tribute concert in Birmingham, England.

The rock world was left reeling on Tuesday afternoon when news broke of Osbourne’s passing at age 76. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family stated. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Despite battling health issues in recent years, the Prince of Darkness rallied to deliver a remarkable performance at the star-studded tribute event earlier this month, as per Rolling Stone. The concert featured an extraordinary lineup of metal and rock royalty, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Pantera, Slayer, Tool, Lamb of God, Billy Corgan, Steven Tyler, Tom Morello, Sammy Hagar, Anthrax, and Alice in Chains, among others.

Each act performed their own material alongside Black Sabbath classics, creating an unforgettable celebration of Osbourne’s musical legacy. There had been concerns about Osbourne’s vocal capabilities given his health struggles, but he clearly prepared extensively for the occasion and impressed everyone with his powerful delivery.

During the event, Osbourne first appeared seated in a leather chair, performing solo hits including “I Don’t Know”, “Mr. Crowley”, “Suicide Solution”, “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, and “Crazy Train” backed by veteran members of his solo band.

However, the true emotional peak came during the finale when Osbourne reunited with the original Black Sabbath lineup—including Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—for the first time in 20 years. This historic reunion was particularly significant given past tensions with drummer Bill Ward and the fact that Sabbath had already played what was billed as their farewell concert in 2017.

The reunited Sabbath performed classic tracks “War Pigs”, “N.I.B.”, “Iron Man”, and concluded with “Paranoid” while the evening’s performers watched from the wings. In retrospect, it’s difficult to imagine a more fitting final bow for the metal pioneer.

The momentous concert was live-streamed globally and is scheduled for theatrical release in early 2026, ensuring Osbourne’s final performance will be preserved for fans worldwide. Music historians are already comparing the significance of this farewell show to The Band’s legendary Last Waltz concert.

While no details regarding the cause of Osbourne’s death have been released, the timing of this tribute concert now feels particularly poignant, allowing the metal community to express their admiration and gratitude to the genre’s forefather while he was still able to appreciate it.