Despite a slew of health scares of late, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne is feeling on top of the world.

Speaking with ET’s Matt Cohen on Friday, Ozzy gave an update on his health following major surgery last month, saying he’s “getting there” when it comes to his recovery.

“It’s great, it’s great,” he said. “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery. I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

The rocker’s wife Sharon Osbourne recently revealed that her husband was undergoing an operation that will “determine the rest of his life”, but didn’t share details about what the surgery was for.

American entertainment website Page Six later reported that Ozzy was set to have an operation to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall in 2019.

Following the surgery, Sharon revealed that the ‘Crazy Train’ hitmaker was “doing well” after the “major” surgery.

The talk show host took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote in the post.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Ozzy also gushed over daughter Kelly Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child with Slipknot rocker, Sid Wilson.

“Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” a beaming Ozzy said, adding that she’s cucrently six months along.

“The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone,” he said.

The rock icon also had a chat about his forthcoming album, saying, “Well, I have never gone into the studio and gone, ‘Oh, you know what? I’ve got to write a song for a bad record.

“I love the record. I hope the fans do [too], you know?”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.