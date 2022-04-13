Alternative rockers Pacific Avenue has announced a new single and tour as they prepare for a busy few months.

Titled ‘Give It Up For Yourself’, the single is set for release on Friday, April 29th, and is produced by Chris Collins (Skegss, Yorke, Middle Kids). It follows the breakout success of previous single ‘Easy Love’, which became the band’s best performing song to date: as well as helping them to be named a triple j Unearthed Feature Artist, ‘Easy Love’ also placed 108th in last year’s triple j Hottest 100 countdown.

The band has also become renowned for their covers going viral on social media, including their take on Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. They most recently covered the Stevie Wonder classic ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ and the DMA’s’ hit ‘Delete’.

After the release of ‘Give It Up For Yourself’, Pacific Avenue will embark on an Australian headline tour in June and July. Kicking off in Perth on June 17th, they’ll visit Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne, before finishing in Sydney on July 2nd (see full dates below). Support will be provided by last year’s triple j Unearthed High winners The Rions (excluding Perth).

Having previously sold out venues such as Sydney’s Factory Theatre, Adelaide’s Jive Bar, and Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club, expectations are high for the ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ tour. Keep an eye on the band’s official social media accounts for forthcoming ticket information.

Pacific Avenue ‘Give It Up For Yourself’ Tour

Supported by The Rions

Friday, June 17th

Mojos, Perth, WA*

Saturday, June 18th

Jive, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 24th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 25th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 2nd

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

*excluding The Rions