Paramore’s Hayley Williams has teased the possibility of a solo tour in 2025, five years after originally planned.

In an Instagram story marking the singer’s 36th birthday, Williams looked forward to 2025, telling fans, “I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now. That is, if the world doesn’t fucking stop before then. Here’s hoping.”

The singer’s first solo album Petals for Amor was released in May 2020, Williams had planned to tour the record live across the UK and Europe that month, before the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled those plans.

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying,” Williams wrote when she announced the tour. “But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must.”

Instead, Williams was forced to stage a series of virtual performances — like NPR’s Tiny Desk from Nashville — during the album’s promotional push.

By the time the pandemic subsided, Paramore had reunited, releasing a new album This Is Why and embarking on their own jaunt that included a stretch on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and sold-out shows across Australia and New Zealand.

With her schedule now clear, it appears Williams is revving up to finally set out on that solo tour, though it’s not yet known if the trek will focus on Petals for Armor or new material.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see,” Williams added in her birthday post. “36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for. I’m still in the dirt, ready for whatever might grow. Fruit?”