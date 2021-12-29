The last thing you’d think Travis Scott would be considering right now would be a return to live festivals but a lot of people seem to think he’ll be taking to the stage at Rolling Loud Miami.

The Florida festival is scheduled to take place between July 22nd and July 24th next year. Rolling Loud took to social media this week to announce the early bird pre-sale date; it was the way they announced this that got people’s attention.

“This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process,” they tweeted. “Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know…,” they added.

“Ragers” is the title given to Scott’s fans which has naturally led to speculation that the tweet is hinting at the rapper being part of next year’s festival.

This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 27, 2021

“(Rolling Loud) tweeted the 🌵 when Kanye preformed praised god and then liked a bunch of quote tweets about Trav so it’s 100% possible,” someone noted on Reddit. “Plus they probably already pay a ton of insurance just with companies being prejudiced about booking hip hop acts. So I can see him being there.” “We need Travis again,” another person curiously stated on Twitter.

The Rolling Loud Miami lineup is set to be fully confirmed next month so there’s not long left to find out if the tweet was actually teasing Scott’s inclusion or not.

His booking would seem ill-advised though. After the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers and injured many more, a return to live festivals has seemed a long way off for Scott.

With hundreds of lawsuits currently active against him and huge liability costs, the rapper will be a highly risky booking for any festival for a long time.

