Peter Garrett has dropped a new single, a cover of World Party’s 1990 track “God On My Side”.

The former Midnight Oil frontman recorded the song during sessions for his latest solo album, The True North, but decided to release it separately due to its heavier themes.

“When we were recording The True North, co-producer Tony Buchen and I talked about laying down a few extra tracks for fun,” Garrett explains. “I always rated this World Party song and it still made the grade for me, even though the subject matter was challenging to say the least, so we decided to throw it down super-fast. It didn’t really fit the themes of The True North though, so it made more sense to release it as a freestanding single.”

The song takes aim at how religion is often used to justify violence and division, making it feel especially relevant in today’s world. Garrett, a longtime advocate for social and environmental justice, believes the track is a timely one.

“‘God On My Side’ has nothing specifically to do with my own beliefs – which are more non-doctrinal than ever – but when I read an Episcopal minister saying ‘… humans never behave more badly toward one another than when they believe they are protecting God,’ it reminded me of this song and a lot of what we are seeing in blood red,” he says. “The world seems like mayhem right now: wars and conflict raging; the rich and powerful wanting their own way and damn the consequences; unalloyed narcissism and escapism all over; so this track, unfortunately, feels very timely.”

Garrett has never shied away from tackling big issues, whether through his music or his time in politics. With “God On My Side”, he takes aim at religious hypocrisy and the dangers of extremism.

“Religious writings usually espouse love but, perversely, religious leaders often end up inciting hate. I happen to believe our survival depends on recognising that everyone is created with equal rights, none lesser than the other, and that disproportionate violence, especially to innocents and children, is a crime against humanity, irrespective of what is at stake or who commits that action.”

Garrett’s take on the song reinforces his long-held belief in respect, tolerance, and human rights—values he sees as increasingly under threat. “Respect and tolerance are not merely words on a page. They are essential foundation blocks for a peaceful society, especially where people hold different religious beliefs.”

His version of “God On My Side” delivers a clear message. “By my reading, it suggests that if there is just one God (as most religions proclaim), then she/he is everyone’s, not some coverall which justifies inflicting crazy violence,” Garrett says. “Love in action, truly supporting one another and being prepared to defend human rights and the planet is the only antidote to this madness.”

The single follows The True North, Garrett’s second solo album, which Rolling Stone AU/NZ described as “serious stuff, as you’d expect.”