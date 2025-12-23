Police in England have concluded their investigation into Bob Vylan and confirmed that they will not bring charges against the punk-rap duo for their controversial chants at Glastonbury 2025.

The investigation began in July following Bob Vylan’s performance at the iconic music festival, where frontman Bobby Vylan led chants of “Death, death, to the I.D.F.” (referring to the Israel Defense Forces).

Per Rolling Stone, the Avon and Somerset Constabulary said in a statement this week: “We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that [the chant] does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] for any person to be prosecuted. No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Authorities conducted a voluntary police interview with a man in his mid-thirties in November, though they did not identify the individual. The investigation also involved speaking with approximately 200 festival attendees to gather evidence about the incident.

“We sought specific consideration around the words stated, in terms of the intent behind them, the wider context of how people heard what was said, case law and anything else potentially relevant, including freedom of speech,” police stated. “Every case must be treated on its own merits.”

The chants sparked immediate controversy and accusations of antisemitism. Glastonbury organisers denounced the statements, whilst the United States revoked the band’s travel visas. Several festivals subsequently dropped Bob Vylan from their lineups following the incident.

The band, longtime supporters of Palestine, maintained their position and rejected antisemitism allegations. Bobby Vylan initially responded on Instagram, stating “I said what I said,” acknowledging he had received “messages of both support and hatred”.

In July, Bob Vylan issued a statement clarifying their stance: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid.”

During a recent appearance on Louis Theroux’s The Louis Theroux Podcast, when asked if he stood by his comments, Vylan responded: “Oh yeah. Like what if I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes I would do it again. I’m not regretful of it. I’d do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays.

“I’m not regretful of it at all, like the subsequent backlash that I’ve faced. It’s minimal. It’s minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through.”