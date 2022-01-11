Have you been waiting patiently for the new Post Malone album? His manager really wants you to know that the hold up has nothing to do with them and everything to do with the label.

The rapper’s manager Dre London took to social media this week to call out Republic Records for allegedly delaying Malone’s follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

“Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!!” London said on Instagram, accompanied by a series of pictures of him and Malone laughing together.

“But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!”

London previously discussed Malone’s upcoming releases last April. “This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year!” London wrote back then. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think!”

No full releases were ultimately forthcoming from the rapper in 2021 but Malone did feature on a few notable tracks throughout the year. He covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

‘Motley Crew’ was dropped last July as the lead single from his forthcoming fourth album, his first solo single from an album in almost two years. Malone’s last release was his collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘One Right Now’, which reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in November.

Whenever his new album finally arrives, it will have a lot to do to match the success of Hollywood’s Bleeding. Featuring great guests such as Future, SZA, Young Thug and more, it topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Check out ‘Motley Crew’ by Post Malone: