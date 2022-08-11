Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time.

In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The Black Sabbath legend featured on the track ‘Take What You Want’, but the pair didn’t meet until Post’s tour stopped at The Forum in Los Angeles, where Ozzy made a shock appearance onstage to sing the track’s intro.

The new clip shows Post and Ozzy meeting each other backstage at that show. “Good to see you,” Post says. “How are you? You look great. You excited? You ready to party?” At the mention of the word “party,” Ozzy starts to laugh.

Post then details his anxiety at meeting his idol in a voiceover. “I was nervous meeting him. Not as much performing, but meeting him is terrifying because what the f*ck do you say to Ozzy Osbourne? ‘I like your pants?’ I don’t know. You have no idea what the fuck to say to him! It’s mind blowing…working with one of the biggest dudes in rock and roll history is pretty badass.”

It’s been an excellent week for Ozzy, with the rocker pairing with Tony Iommi for a mini Black Sabbath reunion at the Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham.

The metal legends performed the band’s classic song ‘Paranoid’ at the closing ceremony on Monday, August 8th, back in the city where it all started for their band. It was the first time Ozzy and Tony had played onstage together since the last Black Sabbath show in 2017.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Back in June, Ozzy announced his new album and shared its title track. Titled Patient Number 9, the Black Sabbath legend’s 13th studio album is set to be released on September 9th (preorder here).

The upcoming album is packed with guest appearances, including from Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Tony. Session work from the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also features.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.