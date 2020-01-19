The K-pop superstars have found fans in Queen.

During a press conference in Seoul this weekend, Queen shared with South Korean media their love for global K-pop icons BTS. They also touched on the impact of K-pop filtering into the mainstream now, and its impact on a new generation of music fans.

“I’ve learned about K-pop in the UK,” Brian May told press.

“We always welcome people who use their own ways to spread a new influence to this generation. I’m sure they [BTS] are going to continue to do great.”

BTS are gearing up for the release of their new album, Map Of the Soul: 7, out February 1st. 2019 was a huge year for the K-pop group, with tours around the world bringing them further into the mainstream Western music spotlight.

Collaborating with the likes of Halsey and The Chainsmokers, as well as Steve Aoki and Zara Larsson, BTS have become high up on the lists of many international pop, hip hop and electronic acts of must-collabs.

Adam Lambert praised the broader innovation of K-pop when it came to production and visuals.

“K-pop’s visuals are amazing. The visuals are more than just something fun to see. It gives us inspiration. I’ve seen so many amazing visuals from BTS.”

Queen themselves will be bringing their new ‘Rhapsody Tour’ to Australia this February, including bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16th.