The Queenscliff Music Festival, set to take place on the last weekend of November 2024, has announced a thrilling expansion to its lineup.

This year’s festival will see performances from a mix of established acts and emerging artists, ensuring a dynamic experience for all attendees.

New additions to the lineup include the reggae-rock band COTERIE from across the ditch, who are rising stars in the live music circuit, as well as blues and roots icons Bondi Cigars and Checkerboard Lounge. They are joined by bluegrass group The Weeping Willows, known for their deep roots in Americana and gothic imagery.

Elizabeth Riordan, a notable video game and Netflix songwriter, will also grace the stage alongside indie pop group Charlie Needs Braces and folk rockers Jasmin Adria and Maddie Jackway. The dynamic duo Winksy and vocal powerhouse The Sweethearts, fresh from their latest European tour, will also be performing.

Queenscliff has already expanded its 2024 lineup once, adding new acts such as jungle bluesman C.W. Stoneking, ARIA-nominated Emily Wurramara, Sydney’s alt-country star Andy Golledge, and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission. The vibrant Sugar Fed Leopards, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, The High Street Drifters, Ethiopian/Eritrean-inspired Chikchika, and disco-funk band Vaudeville Smash were all added to the bill too.

These artists joined previously announced acts Michael Franti & Spearhead, Marlon Williams, Xavier Rudd and Kasey Chambers, Bob Log III, The Bures Band, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Fools, Grace Cummings, Jack Botts, The Meltdown, Queenie, Rob Edwards and The Stamps, plus The Wiggles Sound System.

The festival, now in its 26th year, continues to be a highlight of Victoria’s summer music scene, blending local legends with a healthy sprinkling of international acts. This year’s edition promises to deliver another unforgettable weekend of live music against the picturesque backdrop of the Bellarine Peninsula.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Queenscliff Music Festival 2024

Ticket information: Click here for ticket info

November 22nd-24th