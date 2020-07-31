Metallica is one of the worlds best-known metal bands. Last year alone, Spotify listeners streamed 10,000 years worth of their music. We bet you can ace this quiz!

Absolute icons of their genre, Metallica have been bringing the heat with their music for nearly 40 years. From their debut album Kill ‘Em All in 1983 to their latest album back in 2016, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, the legendary outfit has managed to produce hit after hit.

Their songs are known for getting their fans pumped and going. With songs like ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Enter Sandman’, and ‘Master Of Puppets’, Metallica give it their all.

On top of their music, their live shows are noted to be unparalleled, and a complete spectacle to be seen. With intense pyrotechnics and visuals, the band is able to leave the crowd entranced at their rough and gruff performances.

However, under their hardened metal exterior the band has a heart of gold. This year, they donated an astonishing $750,000 to fire services here in Australia during the wake of the horrendous bushfire season.

Between their incredible vocal shifts, guitar rifts, sensational drum beats, and their kind hearts, Metallica remains iconic. Not only are they noted as being one of the top metal bands on YouTube, but they have received many awards throughout their illustrious career.

With an incredible nine Grammy’s under their belt, and winning every nomination they’ve ever received through the Metal Edge Readers’ Choice Awards, their track record remains beyond impressive.

With more than 125 million sales in albums, and over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Metallica fans show that they are a force to be reckoned with. As the band has a clear stronghold on its fans, it won’t surprise us if you’re able to master this quiz of some of their most successful songs.

Can you match the Metallica lyrics to the song?