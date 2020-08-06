American rock outfit Foo Fighters have had some absolutely killer albums throughout their career. Can you remember when each album was released?

From their inception in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters have claimed the attention of the music world for a quarter of a century.

From recently announcing their plans for their 25th anniversary, to sadly having them rescheduled due to COVID-19, and to producing nine albums throughout the years, the band serves as icons to the post-grunge scene.

From their self-titled album releasing only a year after they kicked things off as a band, to their most recent, Foo Fighters have continuously released albums every few years in order to not leave fans yearning for too long.

Although we haven’t seen a new album from them since 2017 (you’ll have to guess which one that is!), it has been noted that new music is on the way, and it’ll “bring everyone’s fucking hearts together,” according to frontman Grohl.

Even though many of us consider Foo Fighters to be one of the coolest bands of this era, especially with their hits ‘Everlong’, ‘The Pretender’, and ‘Best Of You’, the band doesn’t consider themselves to be very trendy, claiming that they’re “totally dad rock”.

“First of all, we are all dads,” Grohl states, “and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have fucking grey hair. But you know, the funny thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.” Even though we know that you know your Foo Fighters lyrics, how well can you recall their albums? They’ve had nine studio albums across their career, and we bet you can at least remember when some of their albums were released. Let’s see how well you score in our quiz!

Can you recall which year these Foo Fighters albums were released?