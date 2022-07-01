Speaking to Variety, producers of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary and survivor Lisa Van Allen reflected on the rapper’s sentencing.

Earlier this week, R. Kelly’s trial finally came to an end with the disgraced rapper being sentenced to 30 years in prison. The rapper was being tried for multiple charges including sexual abuse, racketeering, sexual acts with minors, obstruction of justice, and others.

He was convicted of racketeering and eight violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking across states for prostitution.

Over the years, multiple victims had accused the rapper of using his position, status, and power to lure them into sexually, mentally, and physically abusive situations under the pretext of advancing their careers or having a relationship with them. Many victims had also detailed gruelling accounts, including being locked in rooms for days, being starved, and without access to bathrooms.

In a 2008 trial, Kelly walked away scot-free despite the allegations against him. With the release of the landmark documentary Surviving R. Kelly, however, interest in the allegations was reignited. Surviving R. Kelly featured accounts from Kelly’s survivors, going into detail about how the rapper had sustained a network of abuse for decades.

For Kelly’s survivors, thus, the fight has been long and tiring – but the sentencing is a welcome change.

“He preyed on young girls and boys for over 30 years — it only seems fit that he’s put away for the same amount of time,” survivor Lisa Van Allen told Variety.

“Reflecting back on trial in 2008, I’m so proud to see how far we have come 14 years later. It brings me nothing but joy to know that I am, and will continue, to be part of the solution. I am thankful for everyone that let us be heard. I do it for anyone who feels voiceless — know that you are not alone. We aren’t victims. We are survivors. Our work isn’t done, this is just the beginning.” she told the publication.

Jesse Daniels, who was executive producer on the documentary, also sent a nod to women like Lisa, calling them ‘heroes’.

Another executive producer, Tamra Simmons, added: “This sentencing sends a message to all predators out there. No matter how much money you have, no matter how much power you think you have, you are not above the law.”

