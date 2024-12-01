The Red Hot Summer Tour is back with a new line-up for April next year.

Headliners include rock legends ZZ Top, with special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers, who just announced their own tour dates including New Zealand. The tour will also feature local Aussie rock bands The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo, and Dallas Frasca.

The outdoor shows will take place in April and May in Bendigo, Mornington, Hunter Valley, Wollongong, and Sandstone Point, offering a great day of rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets for the Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring, and Ticketmaster pre-sale will be available from Friday, December 6th at 1pm until Monday, December 9th at 12pm (local time). General public sales will begin on Monday, December 9th at 1pm (local time). Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.au.

In September, the Red Hot Summer Tour announced its 2025 lineup for February-March, featuring an all-Australian roster of iconic acts like Icehouse and Noiseworks.

ZZ Top – “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” – have been rocking for over fifty years, delivering their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie to fans worldwide. With iconic tracks like “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs”, and “Gimme All Your Lovin’”, ZZ Top is known for their distinctive sound, beards, hot-rod cars, and spinning guitars. With current members Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis, they’ve performed in front of millions and sold hundreds of millions of records. They’ve been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and are celebrated as true rock icons.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums since 1976, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played over 8,000 live shows. Known for their powerful live performances, their hits include “Get A Haircut”, “I Drink Alone”, and the iconic “Bad to the Bone.”

The Living End, an Australian punk rock band, formed in 1994, gained fame in 1997 with their hit “Prisoner of Society.” With eight studio albums and two No. 1 ARIA debuts, they’re known for their fierce live performances, consistently headlining major festivals.

Baby Animals burst onto the scene in 1992 with their 8x Platinum debut album. Their hits “Rush You,” “Early Warning”, and “One Word” helped them secure a spot in Australia’s rock history. The band toured with Van Halen and earned multiple ARIA awards for Best Album and Best Debut.

Rose Tattoo, formed in 1976, are known for their raw rock ‘n’ roll energy. With hits like “Bad Boy for Love” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw”, they’ve earned a legendary status in the Australian rock scene.

Dallas Frasca is a powerhouse singer and guitarist from North-East Victoria. With a career spanning over a decade, her 2024 album Force of Nature debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA charts. Frasca has shared the stage with iconic artists such as Aerosmith and Patti Smith, and has earned praise from rock legends like Slash for her “great vocals, riffs, and grooves.”

Red Hot Summer Tour Dates 2025

Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale: Friday, December 6th at 1pm (local time)

General Public on-salee Monday, December 9th at 1pm (local time)

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, April 26th

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo, VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday, April 27th

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday, May 3rd

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday, May 4th

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday, May 10th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD

Strictly 18+