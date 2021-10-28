Super sleuth Instagram account Celeb Spellcheck unlocked a memory this week most of us had probably forgotten.

In the wake of Blink-182’s Travis Barker engagement to Poosh founder/reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, the anonymous gossip site shared a thirsty throwback.

“Before Kravis there was Trophie,” they posted.

Well, kind of.

Australian Sophie Monk starred in the 2004 music video for Blink-182’s ‘Always’ as the love interest of the whole band, sharing a steamy on-screen kiss with Barker.

Directed by Joseph Khan (Nelly, Eminem) the video shows three horizontal panels which split the actors apart.

It makes the woman (Monk) appear as a fractured whole, while the band members combine to make one character.

DeLonge told MTV at the time: “It’s like doing an algebraic formulation on paper when you watch it,” DeLonge said. “It’s the same kind of feeling … but it’s rad.”

Watch ‘Always’ by Blink-182 starring Sophie Monk:

The song itself peaked at number 45 on the ARIA charts.

While Monk did spend some time living in LA – and was engaged to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden – the video was allegedly shot in Australia, on a set also used by The Wiggles.

As convincing as the kiss was, “Trophie” was never actually a thing.

Barker was with his first wife Shanna Moakler at the time.

Sophie – a pop star in her own right, back in the day – had just finished up with Bardot.

Barker has been hard at work while Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Last year he was featured as the drummer during Post Malone’s Nirvana tribute show and fundraiser, signed TikTok star Jxdn to his label, and worked with Machine Gun Kelly.

He has also credited Kardashian with helping him return to air travel, after that fatal plane crash in 2008.

Sophie has been busy with a raft of TV hosting gigs, including Beauty & the Geek Australia and Love Island Australia.