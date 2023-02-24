Review: Wet Leg @ 3RRR, Melbourne, February 24th, 2023

Only a couple of weeks ago, Wet Leg were living the LA dream after taking home Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards. But last night, it was back to the basic stages.

Let’s be clear, when I describe 3RRR’s live venue as a basic stage, I’m not implying that it’s dull or uninspired! In fact, quite the opposite. The simplicity of the venue is an integral part of its charm and acts as an essential component of Wet Leg’s act.

As I had a quick look around 3RRR, it was clear that the community radio station has a lot to offer local and international artists. The evening’s exclusive performance was evidence of this, being a gig for 3RRR’s subscribers and Wet Leg’s only solo Melbourne show.

Walking in, the vibe was exactly what you wanted. In the 30+ Melbourne weather, the crowd was shoulder to shoulder, with the temperature being kept down by a trooper of an aircon and a steady flow of beers. With thirst clenchers in hand, Wet Leg casually walked on stage and burst into their track ‘Wet Dream’

Check out ‘Wet Dream’



Since the debut of their award-winning single ‘Chaise Longue’ back in 2021, the Isle of White duo have rocketed to music icons and are now spending their evenings opening for Harry Styles. But yesterday, the curtain was pulled back, as they played to 200 fans in what co-lead Rhian Teasdale described as a “school hall.”

Quieter, but just as engaging Wet Leg co-lead Hester Chambers let Teasdale take the lead for the most part. But the gradual decay of her hair-plaits over the course of the gig proved that she was giving it just as much.

Check out ‘Angelica’

What became apparent very quickly was that they’re aren’t many Wet Leg numbers that you can’t head bang to. That was the bare minimum. And though it was a pretty tame event, that doesn’t mean you couldn’t feel the chaotic energy that was buzzing through the room.

Even when the band stopped playing, a series of psychedelic notes would keep the tension and attention at peak levels. Except perhaps for the occasional beer break – they’re only human.

Check out ‘Ur Mum’

Wet Legs’ ‘Ur Mum,’ is one of the reasons you can’t beat a live show. Those familiar with their antics would know this song is accompanied by some incredibly loud, unfiltered and infectious screaming.

As someone who wasn’t familiar with this element of the live show, I will happily admit that I began screaming as well – it was just one of those kind of gigs.

Stopping only for sips and one blunder (that somehow managed to make the number cooler), it was an intimate non-stop session that rightfully got rid of choreographed lighting and intricate staging. Instead, the audience were able to focus on just how good the musicians in Wet Leg were and bask in the natural buzz that is created with a combination of great music and great people.

Check out ‘Oh no’

Following a brief Q&A, I got it pretty quickly. They’re rock stars through and through. They’ll do the interviews and they’ll take the photos. But they’re there to play.

Standing among the crowd I couldn’t help but consider how crazy it is, the impact that Wet Leg has had in entertainment and live music in such a short time. But you can’t deny what is right in front of you and I for one, can’t wait to get back in a room with them.

Though this was the only Wet Leg gig for Melbourne fans, if you happen to be going to Harry Styles, you can catch them as your opening act! And if you’re not a Wet Leg fan, I suggest getting there early regardless – you might be soon (Just be prepared to scream).