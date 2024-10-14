Riverboats Music Festival is back in 2025, bringing a great lineup to the Murray River this summer.

This popular event, held in Echuca-Moama on Yorta Yorta country, will run from February 14th-16th. Over the three days, some of the best artists from Australia and New Zealand will be performing.

On Friday, February 14th, the festival will kick off with the legendary Australian guitarist Ian Moss and his full band. Known for his incredible guitar skills, Moss is sure to deliver a memorable performance. He’ll be supported by WA’s glam rock group, The Southern River Band, known for their energetic shows, and the charming country quartet, The Pleasures, who always bring a feel-good vibe.

The excitement continues on Saturday, February 15th, with a lineup featuring The Cruel Sea, powerhouse singer-songwriter Dan Sultan, the recently reformed group Little Birdy, and indie folk duo Pierce Brothers. Festivalgoers can also look forward to performances by Grace Cummings, First Nations artist Emily Wurramara, and local favourite Skyscraper Stan & the Commission Flats.

On Sunday, February 16th, the festival will wrap up with roots music icon John Butler taking the stage, alongside New Zealand’s Bic Runga, known for her beautiful melodies. Afro-futurist band Owelu Dreamhouse will also perform, along with Dan Kelly’s Regional Crisis and the alt-country duo Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits.

The festival’s famous Paddlesteamer sideshows will also return, offering a one-hour cruise down the Murray River on the PS Pevensey, with performances by Emily Wurramara, Pierce Brothers, Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats, and The Pleasures.

Riverboats is known for its laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere. Just two and a half hours from Melbourne, it’s close to the town of Echuca, with plenty of accommodation and dining options nearby. Tickets are on sale now at riverboatsmusic.com.au.

Bic Runga