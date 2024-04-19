Are you ready to meet the ‘Future of Music’?

In 2023, Rolling Stone US launched its ‘Future of Music’ series which honoured artists that are shaping the music of tomorrow across multiple genres. Led by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the list of 25 artists included Memphis MC GloRilla, teen K-pop group NewJeans, singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer, and more.

This year, in conjunction with the publication’s global Rolling Stone partners, Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s editorial team has compiled a list of 25 of the most exciting and innovative artists from Australia and Aotearoa.

These are the artists who are destined for the very top. These are the artists who you’ll be hearing a lot from in 2024 and beyond.

Together these artists have won countless awards; they’ve been recognised at the Rolling Stone Australia and Aotearoa Awards, and are likely to be so again; they’ve headlined shows in North America, played to sold-out crowds in their home country, and lit up festival stages around the world.

One has earned the praise of Paris Hilton, another has topped triple j’s Hottest 100 at a startlingly tender age. Some are on their first album, some their second or third, and some have yet to release a debut record at all. A few are keeping guitar music alive and thriving, while others are pushing the boundaries of what we know electronic music to be. While some seem to have appeared in the mainstream consciousness overnight, every one of them had to work tirelessly for years to make it here.

The ‘Future of Music’ list contains artists including pop star Peach PRC, country music singer-songwriter Kaylee Bell, groundbreaking rapper and producer 9lives, indie rockers Teenage Dads, and more artists primed for a breakout global moment. The list also includes a diverse range of genres, from alternative rock bands to hyperpop innovators to extraordinary pop drummers to reggae rockers and everything in between

