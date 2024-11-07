BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ is on a roll – breaking records, dropping new music, and soon, battling the infamous “Wings of Death” on Hot Ones.

On Nov. 5, the YouTube channel First We Feast teased her upcoming appearance on the popular talk show, revealing that fans can catch ROSÉ’s fiery encounter this week. “This week on Hot Ones, we got Rosé vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET. 🔥🎃👻” they posted on Instagram.

ROSÉ didn’t hold back on her love for spice — though she wondered just how far she could go with the “Wings of Death.” “I like spicy food,” she said, adding, “But I don’t know if I like spicy spicy.” In the clip, the singer seems to take “The Wings of Death” like a champ, not batting an eyelid as she chows down while chatting about her latest single, singing techniques, and more.

As the heat began to kick in, she joked, “By the way, my tongue is built differently. It’s built different.”

The Auckland-born, Melbourne-raised singer is taking on this fiery challenge at a time when she’s reaching new career milestones. Her debut solo album Rosie, dropping Dec. 6, is already making a major mark on the ARIA Chart with its debut single, “APT.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

“APT.” made history by debuting at No. 1 on Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart, making ROSÉ the first solo female K-pop star – and only the second South Korean solo artist after PSY’s “Gangnam Style” – to lead the tally.

In a major milestone, “APT.” retained the top spot for a second week, the first time a Korean solo artist or group has achieved this feat since PSY in 2012.

The track debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts and made a strong entrance on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, bowing at No. 4. It also set the record as the highest-ranking female K-pop artist on the U.K. Official Singles Chart at No. 2.

In her recent interview with PAPER Magazine, she opened up about the inspiration behind one of her album’s most personal tracks. “I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood,” ROSÉ shared, referencing her habit of doom-scrolling through negative comments.

With Rosie on the way, ROSÉ has been busy climbing the charts. Her recent single, “APT.” (a nod to the Korean drinking game “aparteu”), is dominating in multiple markets.

Watch the teaser below.