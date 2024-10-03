Royel Otis have released the deluxe edition of their debut album, PRATTS & PAIN.

PRATTS & PAIN – It Ain’t Over Til It Ends expands on the original album, which initially debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and #10 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The deluxe version is now available digitally, with vinyl set to release this Friday (October 4th).

To commemorate the deluxe release, the Australian indie duo has unveiled a new single, “If Our Love Is Dead,” which you can listen to below.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Mikey Freedom Hart, the track explores the complexities of a fading relationship, blending warm tones with festival-ready instrumentals. The single serves as the final addition to the deluxe album, following previous releases “Claw Foot,” “Merry Mary Marry Me,” and “Til the Morning.”

Royel Otis have experienced a meteoric rise in the past year, amassing over half a billion streams across their discography, with 400 million of those occurring in the last 12 months alone. Their cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” achieved #1 on the Mediabase Alternative Rock Chart and reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay Chart. The duo’s rendition of The Cranberries’ “Linger” also went viral, accumulating one billion views across various platforms and earning them their first entry into the US Billboard Hot 100.

The band’s success extends beyond streaming, with sold-out tours across Australia, Europe, the UK, and US. They’ve performed at major festivals including Primavera, Reading & Leeds, and Boston Calling. Currently, Royel Otis are on their second sold-out US tour of the year, with plans to return to Europe and the UK for more sold-out shows before concluding 2024 with festival performances in Australia.

With eight nominations, Royel Otis lead the pack heading into the 2024 ARIA Awards, while Dom Dolla is in his own lane with six nods.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Also chasing ARIAs glory is Angie McMahon and Kylie Minogue with five nominations apiece, while 3%, Amy Shark, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Kid LAROI, Tones and I, and Troye Sivan each nab four chances.

Others aiming for glory include Confidence Man, FISHER, Mildlife, Miss Kaninna, SPEED, and Troy Cassar-Daley, who are each nominated for three awards.

Royel Otis’ PRATTS & PAIN – It Ain’t Over Til It Ends is out now via Ourness.