Just a heads up that Aussie singer-songwriter Ruby Fields is doing a special livestream over on TikTok tonight only.

The musician announced the event on her Instagram. “doin a livestream at 7pm on @tiktok gonna make it rock :),” she captioned the post. In the accompanying video, she showed off her cool garden setup for the livestream.

There was lots of support for the announcement in the comments. My personal favourite was the one person who asked, “Do a shoey for the internet.”

The TikTok livestream will cap off a great few weeks for Ruby. After releasing her hugely-anticipated debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit to great acclaim, she then saw it reach the top spot in the ARIA Album Chart.

She saw off strong competition from international hip hop superstars Lil Nas X and Drake to score the number one album, making it even more impressive.

“We wanna say a huge thanks to everyone that’s supported us in love or streams or buying we’re beyond stoked to be #1,” Fields said in a statement after discovering the news. “From a little band I started with my friends to this. Thanks to Space 44 for believing in me as a grom and so proud to have a great team behind me in every way.”

Ruby Fields was just out of high school when her debut single, ‘I Want’, grabbed attention after she uploaded it to the triple j Unearthed site. In the following years, she released two EPS, 2018’s breezy Your Dad’s Opinion for Dinner (a moment, please, to appreciate that title), and 2019’s Permanent Hermit. The latter spawned the Hottest 100-dominating single ‘Dinosaurs.’

Check out Ruby Fields’ livestream at 7pm on TikTok. Her debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit is out now via Space 44.

Check out ‘Bottle’o’ by Ruby Fields: