In celebration of her first studio album Been Doin It For A Bit, we’re diving into the songs you need to know by Ruby Fields.

As you ought to know by now, Ruby Fields is absolutely top-tier when it comes to some good indie-punk songs. On the scene since 2018 with her debut EP Your Dad’s Opinion For Dinner, we’ve seen her skyrocket to the forefront of the airwaves with an ARIA Platinum certification, as well as being nominated for triple j Unearthed Artist Of The Year, as well as having ‘Dinosaurs’ reach an astonishing #9 in the 2018 Hottest 100.

Now, she’s gone and stunned us all with a ripper new album. Out for a week now, Ruby Fields has hit an absolute home run with her debut album Been Doin It For A Bit. And, just as the New South Wales artist should be doing, we’re celebrating a tad and scouring her discography to look at her best hits to date – which, of course, include a few off the album, too! So, sit back, relax, and dive into some good tunes with us.

Check out Ruby Fields:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ruby fields (@rubyfieldsm8)

1. ‘Dinosaurs’

If you’ve found yourself at a Ruby Fields concert, you know that nothing gets the crowd belting quite like the song ‘Dinosaurs’ from her second EP Permanent Hermit. Certified Platninum by the ARIA charts, this song boasts over 13,000,000 streams on Spotify, and has a habit of bringing us all together and into deep thought regarding nostalgia and growing up.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

2. ‘Pretty Grim’

Released as the first single from her recently released debut album Been Doin It For A Bit, ‘Pretty Grim’ boasts a not-so-grim number of streams on Spotify – over 1.5 million – and has quickly seen it’s way to the top of playlists around the country. A fitting song for a fitting past two years where we’ve all been battling depression in one way or another – ‘Pretty Grim’ reminds us we’re not alone in the battle.

3. ‘P Plates’

Sticking with a bit of a theme, ‘P Plates’ from her first EP Your Dad’s Opinion For Dinner dives into growing up, having crushes, getting a bit on the tipsy side, and potentially diving into a relationship. With a driving chorus, and a clever music video to boot, it’s clear why this song is such a goody.

4. ‘Song About A Boy’

With diving into the awkwardness of starting out a relationship, and an accompanying music video that gives us all the feels, this slower opening number from the new album, ‘Song About A Boy’ perfectly encapsulates what we hoped to expect from Ruby Fields.

5. ‘I Want’

Another banger from her first EP, ‘I Want’ has got the crowd up and grooving during her slots on St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival and Splendour In The Grass over the past few years. Filled with energy, and a chorus that anyone can get into, this first single from Ruby Fields really stands as testament to what she can bring to the table.

6. ‘Ritalin’

Debuted as the third single from Ruby Fields, ‘Ritalin’ is one of those songs you just hope is going to be played live just so you can shout with the entire crowd “chronic masturbator / yet her parents fucking hate her / been like that since the age of ten.” Something about those lyrics really bring punters together.

7. ‘R.E.G.O.’

Released as the second single from her debut album, Ruby Fields gives us a short, punchy, punk-fueled number with ‘R.E.G.O.’. As it’s a song that we’re all dying to see in concert once gigs are back good and proper, we’ll settle for dancing in our lounge rooms for the time being because you can’t simply listen to this song without wanting to party just a bit.

8. ‘Trouble’

The second single that were released from her second EP Permanent Hermit, ‘Trouble’ marks one of Ruby Fields’ shorter songs, marking in at only two minutes and 25 seconds, but it’s not short on the good vibes, that’s for sure. Featuring a little bit of rebellion crossed with a bit of self-doubt, it’s one that we can all relate to.

9. ‘Bottle’O’

The last single debuted from her new album prior to the release, ‘Bottle’O’ showcases quite the different sound from Ruby Fields – one that we didn’t even know we needed so badly. While it’s a bit on the sad side, this beautiful piano ballad is just what all of us needed in these grim times.

10. ‘Climate’

With the warmer weather coming up, nothing quite strikes like ‘Climate’ from her second EP. With mozzies keen to bite and the sun already stinging our skin, this song sets us up for what will hopefully be a summer out of lockdown.