The latest ARIA Chart results are in, and it’s another sweet week for Sabrina Carpenter.

The US pop star’s Short N’ Sweet has returned to #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart for a 13th non-consecutive week, marking its sixth stint at the top since debuting in early September last year. Aussie fans clearly still can’t get enough, with the album stopping the ARIA charts from being totally dominated by the usual Christmas music in late 2024, and its #1 status carrying into 2025.

Stepping onto the chart are Queensland favourites Beddy Rays, who land at #15 with their second studio album Do What You Wanna. “This album is us – our highs, our lows, and everything in between,” says frontman Jacko. It’s a strong showing for the four-piece punk rock outfit, whose self-titled debut album reached #8 back in 2022. Do What You Wanna continues to build on the band’s growing reputation for sun-soaked anthems and high-energy performances.

Elsewhere on the Albums Chart, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem continues its rebound, rising from #6 to #4. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department jumps from #20 to #12 after the release of a signed anniversary CD edition. It spent eight weeks at #1 last year and was the best-selling album of 2024.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holds firm at #1 for the fifth straight week. Warren becomes the seventh American male artist to top the Singles Chart since early 2024, following Jack Harlow, Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, Eminem, Shaboozey, and Kendrick Lamar.

New York singer-songwriter Sombr lands two tracks in the Top 30. “Undressed” climbs from #25 to #14, while “Back To Friends” rises from #32 to #24 – a promising trend for the rising star.

ARIA CHARTS W/C 28TH APRIL 2025

Top 5 Albums

Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet Tate McRae – So Close To What Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft Lady Gaga – Mayhem Ed Sheeran – +-=÷x (Tour Collection)

Top 5 Singles

Alex Warren – Ordinary Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club Rosé, Bruno Mars – APT. Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

You can check out the full ARIA charts for this week here.

