Despite the cancellation of Changing Tides, Sam Fender has confirmed his Australian tour will still go ahead next month.

The English singer-songwriter was due to headline the festival, appearing on a mammoth lineup, next to some of the biggest names in Australian and global music, including Noah Cyrus, The Rubens, Skegss and MAY-A. Last week, organisers cancelled the festival, and said it “will not be returning in future years”.

“This decision has not been made lightly and follows careful consideration. While we are truly devastated to bring this chapter to a close, we remain incredibly grateful for the love, excitement, and support the festival has received since its inception,” they said in a statement to Tone Deaf.

Cyrus has since cancelled her Australian tour, which left fans thinking Fender might do the same… But, the show must go on!

Kicking off in Melbourne with two shows, Fender will then make his way to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth next month. Tickets are still available for his Adelaide show, and he has just released a handful of final tickets to the Sydney and Melbourne dates, following overwhelming demand after selling out in record time.

Alongside previously announced guest Holly Humberstone, who was also due to play at Changing Tides, Fender will be joined by a fresh wave of Australian talent — Esha Tewari, Beddy Rays, Sycco, and Day We Ran — across select dates.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Fender will arrive in Australia off the back of a stunning career period, which saw his third album, People Watching, debut atop the UK charts. People Watching also became the fastest-selling UK album of the year so far, cementing his standing as one of the foremost rock artists in his home country. Fender’s third album also landed him his third BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, while it was triple j’s Feature Album in Australia.

Fender’s unstoppable year continues with the announcement of the deluxe edition of People Watching, set for release December 5th via Polydor Records and available to pre-order now. The expanded version features eight additional tracks, including recent release “Talk To You” (ft. Elton John) and his chart-topping collaboration with Olivia Dean, “Rein Me In”.

People Watching followed Fender’s breakout second album Seventeen Going Under, which catapulted him to wider fame in 2021. Seventeen Going Under became Fender’s second album to top the UK charts, and the album was also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize the following year — which he won.

The last tickets to Fender’s Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide shows are on sale now.

SAM FENDER ‘PEOPLE WATCHING’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Presented by Secret Sounds & triple j

Friday, November 14th (LAST TICKETS)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays, and Day We Ran

Saturday, November 15th (LAST TICKETS)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays, and Sycco

Wednesday, November 19th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

with special guests Holly Humberstone and Sycco

Friday, November 21st (LAST TICKETS)

The Showring, Entertainment Quarter, Sydney NSW

with special guests Holly Humberstone, Beddy Rays, and Day We Ran

Tuesday, November 25th (LAST TICKETS)

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

with special guests Holly Humberstone and Esha Tewari

Friday, November 28th (SOLD OUT)

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

with special guests Holly Humberstone and Esha Tewari