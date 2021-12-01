Several HIV/AIDS Organizations say DaBaby hasn’t reached out or donated money since originally meeting with them.

The rapper courted controversy earlier this year after making homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud festival. That led to him meeting with some HIV/AIDS organisations in order to educate himself about the dangers of his words. The inclusivity and awareness organisation Relationship Unleashed even gave DaBaby an “ignorance” pass.

“He’s learned a lot over the past few months,” the organisation’s CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons said. They granted the rapper the green light to continue performing after realising he was simply unaware of the true damaging effects of his previous homophobic comments.

By November, DaBaby even announced that he was working with Rolling Loud festival again, going on a multi-city tour called ‘Live Show Killa’. “Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience,” the company said in a statement regarding the tour.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, though, further progress hasn’t been made. Representatives from the Positive Women’s Network, the Black AIDS Institute, and the Normal Anomaly Initiative all confirmed that they haven’t heard from DaBaby since the August meeting that saw nine different organisations talk with the rapper.

Those three organisations also revealed they hadn’t received any donations from him in the aftermath either. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations,” Black AIDS Institute consultant Pavni Guharoy said.

Positive Women’s Network co-executive director Venita Ray did make it clear that the door was always open to speak with DaBaby or partner with him if he reached out in future.

Yesterday, December 1st, was actually World AIDS Day, the annual day that aims to raise awareness while also serving as a day of remembrance for those who have died.

