That skateboarding TikTok star who redefined the term “chill” is back on his board and vibing to some Queen.

In case you missed it, the internet birthed a new viral star a few weeks ago when TikToke user @420doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) captured everyone’s attention by vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ while skateboarding down a highway and sipping on some cranberry juice.

This not only resulted in a heap of attention (and free cranberry juice) being heaped upon Apodaca, even Fleetwood Mac felt the effects of all this attention as the band’s songs started rocketing up the streaming charts again.

Now the skateboarding TikTok star is back on his board, only this time he’s vibing to ‘We Are The Champions’ by Queen while wearing an LA Lakers jersey and sipping on some Chardonnay rather than cranberry juice.

Seems like Apodaca was just as stoked as all the other LA Lakers fans out there were when the team beat Miami Heat to win their record-tying 17th NBA title, and he celebrated in the best way possible.

Will this new skateboarding video go as nuts as the original one with Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’? Probably not but it’s still fun nonetheless and will undoubtedly get a lot of attention regardless.

Seeing as how Mick Fleetwood responded to Apodaca’s viral video with his own skateboarding video, here’s hoping Brian May and/or Roger Taylor follow suit and film themselves on a skateboard (with some cranberry juice in hand) for the entire internet to see.