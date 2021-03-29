Byron Bay surf rock ratbags Skegss have gone and done it. They’ve released a strong contender for record of the year with sophomore album Rehearsal.

Described as a “thrill ride through the band’s laissez-faire lifestyle and sunkissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings”, Skegss helmed Rehearsal at The Grove Studios in Sydney with Grammy-award winning producer Catherine Marks (Foals, Wolf Alice, The Wombats).

As the most candid and electrifying snapshot we’ve seen of Skegss yet, Rehearsal features the monolithic Hottest 100 voted singles ‘Under the Thunder‘ (#27) and ‘Fantasising’ (#66).

Listen to Skegss’ Rehearsal below

