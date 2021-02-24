Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Skegss will headline Inverted Festival, the new Gold Coast event that will be the largest standing music fest in Australia since COVID-19.

Taking place at Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium on May 1st 2o21, it’s not just music that’s there to entertain, for Inverted Festival is two exciting events in one. Featuring a stacked lineup of punk and pub rock alongside action sports battles, it’s the perfect weekend mashup for punk and pub rockers and extreme sports fans.

Spiderbait, The Chats, Trophy Eyes, WAAX, Stand Atlantic, Fangz and, of course, Skegss, will provide the searing soundtrack that some of Australia’s best action sports athletes deserve as they battle it out in BMX, FMX and skating competitions.

More than 20 of the country’s biggest action sport athletes will be bringing their talents to the event, doing death-defying tricks and competing for gold. Now if Inverted Festival doesn’t sound like the perfect way to release all your suppressed energy and remind you just how much you’ve missed festivals, who knows what will.

Skegss frontman Ben Reed shared his excitement in a press statement: “We’re pumped to get back on stage and perform in front of a crowd once again.

Inverted Festival seems like it will be the first of its kind in Australia, and we’re stoked to be on the line-up next to our best homegrown Aussie talent.” You can check out the full lineup below. Head to the official website for further information or alternatively head here to book your tickets now, which are available as General Admission, Gold, or VIP, the prices ranging from $119 to $339.

Inverted Festival 2021

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

May 1st 2021

1:30PM Doors Open

1:40PM FANGZ

2:05PM BMX + Skate Jam

2:25PM Stand Atlantic

3PM BMX Best Trick Final

3:20PM WAAX

4PM FMX Best Whip Final

4:25PM Skate Street Final

4:55PM Trophy Eyes

5:40PM FMX Jam

6:10PM The Chats

7PM BMX Park Final

7:30PM Spiderbait

8:20PM FMX Freestyle Final

9PM Skegss

10PM Event Finish

Check out ‘Valhalla’ by Skegss: