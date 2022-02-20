Soulja Boy really has been telling em over the past week about his views on Kanye West but in a new Instagram Story, he’s now insisted the pair “is all good.”

It all kicked off months ago when the rapper found his verse had been left off Ye’s Donda. Soulja Boy made his frustration clear, while Ye responded by calling his verse “trash.”

When Ye then went through a very public battle with Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson, Soulja Boy found his moment for revenge, seemingly suggesting this is what he deserved for the Donda shade.

“Is you gon’ keep posting memes of Marvel versus Capcom? Or you gon’ lay the smackdown? That’s what the f*ck you get n*gga,” he said on Instagram Live. “N*gga tried to play me. N*gga, you know the f**k I’m is? I’m Big Draco. Now you running around Hollywood, crying like a b*tch. Ahhhh. Ahhhh, help me. F*ck you, Kanye!”

In his latest Instagram Story post, however, Soulja Boy has suggested it’s all been lighthearted jokes between the pair. He posted a series of texts allegedly between him and Ye: “Don’t bring up me or my wife no more,” Ye writes, before Soulja Boy replies, “I speak on what I want yo.” Ye then sends a video of his stem player and adds, “You was the first to break YouTube. Need that Donda 2 verse.”

Soulja Boy then wrote an explanation of what’s been going on between him and Ye recently. “Listen. Me and Ye is all good,” he insisted. “Just a lil friendly jokes and fun. Don’t think I’m against him. We spoke we got figure it out. We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It’s all love never get it confused.”

Ye hasn’t responded yet to Soulja’s Boy’s latest comments but expect him to do so at some point. Do you believe Soulja Boy? Are the pair just “two smart individuals chasing our dreams”?

