The Splendour in the Grass Sideshows just got bigger.

The likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, and Little Simz were confirmed to perform festival Sideshows recently.

Splendour has now confirmed the impressive artists set to offer support at the Sideshows.

Fender will be joined by indie pop singer-songwriter Gretta Ray in Perth on Thursday, July 20th. In Melbourne and Sydney, Little Simz will be supported by Ziggy Ramo, who just released a powerful video for his song ‘Better’.

Again in Melbourne and Sydney, iann dior will be joined by rising rapper YNG Martyr, while London-based New Zealand artist Molly Payton will support Del Water Gap on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd.

You can check out the full list of Splendour Sideshows, and the newly announced support acts, below.

To add to the fun, Secret Sounds are giving fans a chance to win several incredible prizes to celebrate the Sideshows kicking off this month, including a Fender Stratocaster signed by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Head to Secret Sounds socials to view the full prize list and find out all entry details.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

With Automatic

Supported by Double J

Thursday 20 July 2023 – MCA, Melbourne

Monday 24 July 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sam Fender

With Gretta Ray

Thursday 20 July 2023 – HBF Stadium, Perth

Little Simz

With Ziggy Ramo

Supported by triple j

Wednesday 19 July 2023 – MCA, Melbourne

Friday 21 July 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tove Lo

With Blusher

Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Forum, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 July 2023 – Roundhouse, Sydney

Loyle Carner

With Kojaque

Co-Presented with Live Nation

Supported by Double J

Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Saturday 22 July 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – SOLD OUT

Sunday 23 Jul 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 25 July 2023 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Wednesday 26 July 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday 27 July 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne – SOLD OUT

iann dior

With YNG Martyr

Supported by triple j

Wednesday 19 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday 22 July 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Noah Cyrus

With PJ Harding

Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 20 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Sudan Archives

Saturday 22 July 2023 – Liberty Hall, Sydney (With Chanel Loren + All City Jimmy)

Tuesday 25 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne (With Agung Mango + All City Jimmy)

Del Water Gap

With Molly Payton

Friday 21 July 2023 – Howler, Melbourne

Saturday 22 July 2023 – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney