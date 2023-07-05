The Splendour in the Grass Sideshows just got bigger.
The likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, and Little Simz were confirmed to perform festival Sideshows recently.
Splendour has now confirmed the impressive artists set to offer support at the Sideshows.
Fender will be joined by indie pop singer-songwriter Gretta Ray in Perth on Thursday, July 20th. In Melbourne and Sydney, Little Simz will be supported by Ziggy Ramo, who just released a powerful video for his song ‘Better’.
Again in Melbourne and Sydney, iann dior will be joined by rising rapper YNG Martyr, while London-based New Zealand artist Molly Payton will support Del Water Gap on Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd.
You can check out the full list of Splendour Sideshows, and the newly announced support acts, below.
To add to the fun, Secret Sounds are giving fans a chance to win several incredible prizes to celebrate the Sideshows kicking off this month, including a Fender Stratocaster signed by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Head to Secret Sounds socials to view the full prize list and find out all entry details.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
With Automatic
Supported by Double J
Thursday 20 July 2023 – MCA, Melbourne
Monday 24 July 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sam Fender
With Gretta Ray
Thursday 20 July 2023 – HBF Stadium, Perth
Little Simz
With Ziggy Ramo
Supported by triple j
Wednesday 19 July 2023 – MCA, Melbourne
Friday 21 July 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Tove Lo
With Blusher
Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Forum, Melbourne – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 25 July 2023 – Roundhouse, Sydney
Loyle Carner
With Kojaque
Co-Presented with Live Nation
Supported by Double J
Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
Saturday 22 July 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – SOLD OUT
Sunday 23 Jul 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 25 July 2023 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Wednesday 26 July 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday 27 July 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne – SOLD OUT
iann dior
With YNG Martyr
Supported by triple j
Wednesday 19 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Noah Cyrus
With PJ Harding
Wednesday 19 July 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 20 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Sudan Archives
Saturday 22 July 2023 – Liberty Hall, Sydney (With Chanel Loren + All City Jimmy)
Tuesday 25 July 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne (With Agung Mango + All City Jimmy)
Del Water Gap
With Molly Payton
Friday 21 July 2023 – Howler, Melbourne
Saturday 22 July 2023 – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney