St. Vincent has shared a solo, acoustic cover of Tool’s Ænima cut, ‘Forty Six & 2’.

The backstage recording was backstage, prior to one of her 2017 MASSEDUCTION GIGS.

“TOOL as preshow warm-up during MASSEDUCTION solo tour,” she wrote in a caption. “Pink bunnysuit hanging in background. Will always love this band. Miss you guys.”

St. Vincent is a vocal Tool fan, during an interview with BBC Radio 6 back in 2018, the rocker was asked about riffs she wish she had written, to which she played both ‘Forty Six & 2’ and Pantera cut ‘Cowboys From Hell’.

Last month, St. Vincent shared a cover of her playing Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’, in tribute to all those who “fumble through” the track in guitar shops.

“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘Stairway To Heaven,’” the singer wrote in the clips description.

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been digging through the archives, unearthing iconic performances from past ceremonies.

Last week, the Hall of Fame unearthed a 2014 Nirvana reunion performance, that saw the band’s surviving members team up with St. Vincent on a soaring performance of Nevermind cut ‘Lithium’.

Back in July, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky joined forces on a scorching rendition of beloved Rush cut ‘Anthem’.

The performance marked the fifteenth instalment of Gwarsenio Hall’s quarantine series, Two Minutes to Late Night.