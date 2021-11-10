DJ and producer Steve Aoki is getting involved in a big way with NFTs, creating his own marketplace for the digital art form.

Together with comic book legend Todd McFarlane, one of the founders of Image Comics, Aoki is creating OddKey, a creator-focused NFT marketplace that puts “artists in control of their digital work and allow fans to resell NFTs for little cost.”

According to McFarlane, what makes his and Aoki’s venture different is that they don’t want to “control or own anything” themselves, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the focus will be on putting creators in charge of their own art.

Aoki will also be providing his own original NFTs on the marketplace, utilising “his visual and music skills.” Both McFarlane and Aoki, though, have assured potential users that any artist using their platform will receive exactly the same terms as them, in an attempt to ensure financial equality for all creators.

OddKey comes via Aoki Industries, and will be powered by Metaplex using Solana blockchain. Aoki shared his vision for OddKey in a statement. “We are taking the same concept, the same dynamic, the same program that works for artists, creators and bringing it to this new stage where it’s the exciting wild, wild west of, ‘What is the future?,’” he said. “We can dictate that.”

To mark the new venture, OddKey is also giving out 6,666 free NFTs of an image titled “SPAWNOKI” (an amalgam of Aoki’s name and Spawn, a famous anti-hero comic book character created by McFarlane), for those who sign up to the marketplace. The offer is available for a limited time only though, so if you’re interested you can sign up and find out further details here.

