Yours & Owls has entered the lucrative NFT market with a Collectable Rookie Token based on a comical crowd chant from this year’s festival.

The Wollongong event has partnered with eco-friendly NFT platform Serenade with ‘Fuck You Peach’, named after a popular crowd chant that was heard a lot at April’s ‘Pandemic Edition’ of Yours & Owls.

To follow COVID-19 safety protocols back then, the crowd was split into four separate sections, with two revolving stages in the centre. While the protocols prohibited fans from standing, the crowd in the ‘Peach’ section reportedly kept getting up from their seats to dance, which kept forcing performances to stop.

This led to the rise of the refrain ‘Fuck You Peach’, aimed at the crowd in that section to ‘subtly’ tell them to start acting properly and sit down like everyone else at the festival.

From today until next Monday, November 15th, 100 special tokens are available to buy from the starting price of $91. And whoever has the highest bid is in for an extra treat: they’ll receive the Golden Ticket Rookie Token, which guarantees lifetime free entry into Yours & Owls festival for two people.

All proceeds from the NFTs will be given to Wollongong Homeless Hub, a local one-stop-shop for homelessness resources. They help and support people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, Indigenous, refugees, new settlement, youth, and those who have considerable barriers to obtaining private housing such as women and children fleeing domestic violence, single-parent families, those recovering from drug or alcohol addiction, those living with mental health.

So if you’re interested in picking up a ‘Fuck You Peach’ NFT while also supporting a worthy cause, head to serenade.co before the 100 tokens sell out.