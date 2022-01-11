Sometimes it’s interesting to see how the other half lives, especially when they’re the co-founder of KISS. Gene Simmons is currently selling his 11,000-square-foot Las Vegas mansion for a cool $13.5 million, so real estate broker Ryan Serhant shared a 17-minute detailed tour of the place to tempt potential buyers (not me, sadly).

“With a lot size of nearly one acre and an expansive garden of 133 beautiful species of trees, along with walking paths and desert-friendly artificial turf, this guard-gated Ascaya property is one of a kind,” the property description states. “It offers 6 beds and 8 baths nearly 11,000 square feet of living space and boasts an 11-car garage. This distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivalled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley area.”

Showcasing the true whim of a rich rockstar, Simmons only bought the property last May before deciding to sell it just five months later. “First I bought it because Mr. Biden (U.S. president Joe Biden) and Mr. Newsom (California governor Gavin Newsom) are looking to raise taxes to the point where if I work really hard to earn a legal dollar, I may get to keep 35 cents,” Simmons explained to TMZ.

“So, California has become untenable. So I’d rather leave the money to my family and to charity and so on, so I wanted to move to Las Vegas. No income tax, no state tax, no local tax, no inheritance tax, beautiful place, great. Except for one thing — my family doesn’t wanna go there. They’re not gonna put up with the heat, and down the street, there’s strippers and stuff like that. They don’t wanna deal with any of that.”

Due to KISS’s busy touring schedule, Simmons never got to spend more than a few weeks total at the Southern Nevada estate. Don’t go feeling bad for Gene Simmons though – his property portfolio includes spots in Whistler, British Columbia, Malibu, and not one but two houses in Los Angeles.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Take the tour of Gene Simmons’s massive mansion below: