Fifteen years ago today, Tame Impala released their debut album, Innerspeaker — the record that launched Kevin Parker’s psychedelic-pop project onto the global stage.

With its now-iconic cover art by Aussie artist Leif Podhajsky — a warped image of the Great Smoky Mountains reworked with the Droste effect — Innerspeaker arrived in May 2010 and made an immediate impact. It peaked at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart, earned five ARIA nominations, won the J Award for Australian Album of the Year, and was named Rolling Stone’s Album of the Year.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the album, Tame Impala shared a short film, InnerSpeaker Memories, documenting its creation. Filmed by Matt Sav during the album sessions at Wave House Studio in Yallingup, the 15-minute clip captures Parker at work — producing, tinkering, and even vibing to DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing in the car. It’s a nostalgic look at the birth of a defining record.

That same year, Parker also purchased the very studio where the album was recorded. According to Property Observer, he picked up the Yallingup property — known as Wave House — for a cool $2.75 million.

Now, in 2025, Parker has another milestone to toast: his first Grammy win.

Tame Impala took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Neverender”, a collaboration with French duo Justice (Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay). It’s Parker’s fifth Grammy nomination — and his first victory.

With a Grammy now in hand, alongside ARIA, APRA, and Brit Awards, Tame Impala’s trophy shelf is looking pretty full. Not a bad way to celebrate 15 years of Innerspeaker.