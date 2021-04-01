Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It’s almost the 10th anniversary of the classic Tame Impala debut album Innerspeaker and they’ve got something special planned for it.

As per Pitchfork, the Australian band have announced a global livestream event that will see them performing the record in full from start to finish.

Innerspeaker was released on May 21st 2010 and the special virtual event marking it will take place on Wednesday, April 21st from 7PM AEDT.

A fitting location has also been chosen. The livestream will be broadcast from Wave House, the actual Western Australia studio where Kevin Parker recorded the album all those years ago. It’s four hours from Perth with gorgeous views of the ocean and Parker actually bought the property last year. Things are really going well for him, I suppose.

It’s not the first thing Tame Impala have done to remember Innerspeaker. In March, they released a 4-LP anniversary vinyl box set. The expanded deluxe edition held album instrumentals, alternative mixes, a must for any avid fan of the group.

They also just released a short documentary called Tame Impala – Innerspeaker Memories, which documented the album’s recording process.

Tickets for ‘Innerspeaker: Live from Wave House’ are on sale here now and also include the added option of an exclusive anniversary t-shirt, if that seals the deal.

Noted for its fond recalling of 1960s psychedelic rock, Innerspeaker pushed Parker and his band to international stardom.

It was widely acclaimed, including being called the 83rd Best Album of the Decade So Far by Pitchfork in 2014. It peaked at number four on the ARIA album charts and was also certified platinum in the country.

Tame Impala aren’t resting on old successes though. Earlier this month, they returned to the stage under the moniker Tame Impala Sound System to play in Perth.

Their latest album, The Slow Rush, was also nominated for two awards at the recent Grammys, for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Song (‘Lost In Yesterday’).

You can read more about this topic over at the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Innerspeaker Memories’: