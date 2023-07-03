The initial lineup for the Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024 is here.

The iconic country music festival is celebrating its 52nd year in 2024, and the first lineup of artists and ticketed shows have been announced sixth months ahead of the event.

ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Kasey Chambers, 2023 Golden Guitar winners Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, 2023 Toyota Album of the Year winner Casey Barnes, and country music legends John Williamson and Troy Cassar-Daley are just some of the accomplished country artists confirmed to perform next January.

The 52nd Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival begins on January 19th and runs for 10 epic days of country music. The Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will be held on January 27th at the Tamworth Entertainment and Conference Centre, hosted by Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen.

“For more than five decades, the home and heart of Australian country music has welcomed some of the country’s biggest stars and emerging talent,” Festival Manager Barry Harley says. “The Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival is the nation’s premier country music event and we cannot wait to welcome fans and artists in January 2024.”

You can check out the full 2024 lineup below. Ticket information is available via the festival’s official website.

Toyota Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024

January 19th-28th

Lineup

Adam Harvey | Amber Lawrence | Amy Sheppard | Andrew Swift | Beccy Cole | Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley | Busby Marou | Casey Barnes | Clare Bowen (US) | Fanny Lumsden | Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham | Graeme Connors | James Blundell | John Williamson | Kasey Chambers | Lê Kernaghan | Sara Storer | Shane Nicholson | The Wolfe Brothers | Travis Collins | Troy Casser-Daley | Amber Joy Pulton & the Holy Men | Ashleigh Dallas | Brian Cadd | Catherine Britt | Darlinghurst | Darren Coggan | Duncan Toombs | Gretta Ziller | Jason Owen | Kristy Cox | Lane Pittman | Liam Brew | Loren Ryan | Luke O’Shea | Lyn Bowtell | Max Jackson | Melinda Schneider | Mickey Pye | Paul Costa | Roo Arcus | Sarah Berki | Tania Kernaghan | The Bushwackers | The Pigs | The Hillbilly Goats | The Weeping Willows | Travis List | The Viper Creek Band | Amos Morris | Andy Penkow | Billie-Jo Porter | Brian Letton | Colin Lillie | Darren Carr & Other Dummies | Donella Waters | Doug Bruce & the Tailgaiters | Jake Davey | Jenny Talia From Australia | Jeremy Turner | Kevin Sullivan & the Sulli-Vans | Kiara Rodrigues | Melissa Bajric | TC Cassidy | The Crooked Button Band | The Long & Short of It | The Whitlams Black Stump Band | The Wolverines | Victoria McGee