Taylor Swift has finally released her latest reworked album.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the third release in the pop superstar’s series of re-recorded albums, updating the original Speak Now from 2010.

“I always look at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expends to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” Swift said in a statement when the album was initially announced. “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) features new recordings of “Back to December”, “Mean”, “Mine”, “The Story of Us”, “Sparks Fly”, and “Ours”.

There’s also “Dear John”, which Swift notably asked her rabid fans to avoid using as an excuse to come for John Mayer in public.

Accompanying these are six previously unreleased songs including “Electric Touch” with Fall Out Boy and “Castles Crumbling” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift said upon announcing the reworked album.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you.”

The original Speak Now was released in 2010, and the collection of country-pop songs was well-received in Australia, reaching the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. It also earned Swift a nomination for Best Country Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

In other Swift news, she recently confirmed an Australian leg of her mammoth world tour, although New Zealand missed the cut.