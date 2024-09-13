Chart-topping sensation Teddy Swims continues his meteoric rise with the release of his latest single, “Bad Dreams,” signaling a fresh chapter in his already remarkable career, which has been anything but a bad dream.

The track arrives hot on the heels of his global smash hit “Lose Control,” which has dominated charts and airwaves worldwide.

Swims recently delivered a standout performance on the MTV VMA Extended Play stage, where he showcased a medley of his hit single, “Lose Control” and most recent single, “The Door,” along with a captivating cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

He was nominated in four major categories at this year’s awards, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year, which pitched him against the likes of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé.

2024 has been a whirlwind year for Swims. His breakout hit “Lose Control” from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, boasting over 2.2 billion global streams and conquering five radio formats, including Top 40, R&B, and Rhythm. The track’s massive success also earned it a coveted spot in Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’.

Beyond the studio, Swims has been bringing his powerhouse vocals to fans across the globe on his sold-out I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy World Tour, which brought him to Australia and New Zealand in July. His live shows continue to draw in sold-out crowds, highlighting the deep connection he’s built with his audience over the years.

Swims’ journey to the top has been anything but overnight. Since gaining recognition with his viral YouTube covers of classics like Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” in 2019, he has been grinding non-stop.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

His soulful voice and unique style caught the attention of Warner Records, leading to a record deal in 2020 and a string of successful EPs including Unlearning (2021), Tough Love (2022), and Sleep Is Exhausting (2022) prior to his 2023 album release.

Collaborating with artists like Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, and Tiësto, Swims has proven his versatility across genres.

He’s also still no stranger to a viral moment, creating one in Brisbane when he surprised busker INOXIA, joining her for an impromptu duet of “Lose Control” in the middle of Queen Street Mall. “ARE YOU JOKING? TEDDY SWIMS SANG LOSE CONTROL WITH ME? IS THIS REAL?” the Aussie singer captioned the video when she posted it to TikTok, where it quickly garnered thousands of views.

With a voice that can move effortlessly from tender ballads to powerful anthems, Swims is a force to be reckoned with, and “Bad Dreams” is yet another testament to his unmatched artistry.

Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” is out now via Warner Records.