There’s nothing wrong with making commercial music – if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Just ask Temgazi.

The Sydney artist’s new single, “Radar”, is pure R&B with appeal for the masses, and it continues her superb start to the year.

Co-written and produced by fellow Sydneysiders Darlington and Joseph Peters (Project Peters), the song tells the story of two lovers who are simply too toxic for each other; as Temgazi knows, though, romantic attraction is never this simple, and we can all find ourselves unable to get enough of the wrong person now and again.

“I feel like this song is commercial R&B in its purest form,” she says. “A conversation between two lovers at war with each other. If you’re a hopeless romantic who likes a dash of drama, you can definitely vibe to this while pretending to be in your fav ’90s romcom.”

Temgazi has been on Tone Deaf‘s radar for a while now – Australian R&B is enjoying a big moment – and her latest atmospheric anthem continues her strong 2023.

She stole the show on “IWAY”, a powerful collaboration with Purpose and Saint Lane that was chosen as our Video of the Week in March.

And despite technically not being a rapper, she blew away triple j’s Bars of Steel last month, drawing quite a reaction on social media thanks to her performance.

You can watch Temgazi’s full performance here, which includes a chat with the Bars of Steel host about her South African background and love of Sampa the Great.