It was the turn of Temgazi to take on triple j’s Bars of Steel this week, and her performance drew quite the reaction on social media.

Bars of Steel – triple j’s version of BBC Radio 1 Xtra’s Fire in the Booth – sees a different rapper from Australia enter the booth to show the world what they’ve got.

If you don’t know who Temgazi is, she’s one of the artists making Australian R&B and hip hop so exciting right now, alongside the likes of Miss Kaninna, YNG Martyr and many more.

Originally from South Africa and now based in Sydney, she recently stole the show on “IWAY”, a powerful collaboration with Purpose and Saint Lane.

And for her Bars of Steel performance, she didn’t hold back, even though she’s not technically a rapper. Backed by back to back beats from Miggy, she was all energy and fire, barely stopping for breath as she unloaded some sick verses. “She’s a multi-talented queen demanding her attention so consider us all ears,” as triple j put it.

You can watch Temgazi’s full performance below, including her chat with the host about her South African background and love of Sampa the Great.

When her Bars of Steel performance was uploaded to triple j’s Instagram, the comment section lit up. “Good morning to Temgazi only,” wrote someone. “This goes hard,” wrote another fan.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Mwanje, meanwhile, simply wrote “GIIIRRRLLL,” alongside a series of fire emojis. You can check out the rest of the comments here.

If you want to see what else Temgazi can do, the rising star will be performing at Promiseland 2023 later this year, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B. She’s on the bill alongside the likes of Tems, Stan Walker and the iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Check out Temgazi on triple j’s Bars of Steel: