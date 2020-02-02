Brisbane fans were left wanting overnight, with the British group pulling out on show day.

Matty Healy has given fans an update on his medical condition today, after illness forced him at The 1975 to cancel their much anticipated set at Brisbane’s Laneway Festival.

The band took to social media last night to share the news and apologise to their fans, particularly as the cancellation came approximately an hour before they were due to perform.

“We hope to be back on track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone’s understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but have to put Matty’s welfare first. x”

This morning, Healy confirmed that he’s back on deck for the band’s scheduled performance in Sydney tonight. The set, to be recorded for triple j’s Live At The Wireless series, could potentially be changed up to accomodate his health.

“I am alive,” Healy tweeted. “Shit just got way too vibey…”

Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes :) I am alive and well shit just got way too vibey I'm still taking it easy but I'll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!! 🥾🌏❤️ — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) February 1, 2020

The organisers of the Laneway Festival have made no official statements themselves other than Sydney punters can expect ‘special guests’ to be announced today.

Meanwhile, festival attendees in Brisbane are asking for partial refunds following The 1975’s cancellation.

No replacement was put in the headliner’s place (given the short notice), with King Gizzard and The Lizard’s original set time being altered to accomodate instead.

The Laneway Festival continues today and tonight in Sydney before touring through to Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend.

